Nifty trades below 24,050 mark; FMCG share extent losses for 4th day

The frontline equity benchmarks traded near the day's low in mid-afternoon trade, weighed down by weak global cues. Renewed strength in crude oil prices and a sharp rise in global bond yields dampened investor sentiment. The Nifty traded below the 24,050 mark. FMCG shares extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 386.03 points or 0.50% to 76,849.43. The Nifty 50 index lost 120.25 points or 0.51% to 24,032.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.42% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.61%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,679 shares rose and 2,525 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.76% to 47,373.20. The index dropped 2.99% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.87%), Radico Khaitan (down 1.65%), ITC (down 1.24%), Varun Beverages (down 0.94%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.84%), Dabur India (down 0.76%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.57%), Nestle India (down 0.28%), Britannia Industries (down 0.18%) and United Breweries (down 0.15%) declined.

On the other hand, Marico (up 0.99%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.79%) and Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.38%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.13% to 6.822 compared with the previous session close of 6.831.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7550 compared with its close of 95.7450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.03% to Rs 1,54,200.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.19% to 99.36.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.34% to 4.690.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement rose 43 cents or 0.47% to $91.45 a barrel.

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