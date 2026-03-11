Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades below 24,150 mark; auto shares decline

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial losses in morning trade, as investors weighed fading hopes of an early end to the Iran-US-Israel war, which has led to the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The Nifty traded below the 24,150 mark. Auto stocks declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 515.47 points or 0.65% to 77,697.62. The Nifty 50 index fell 122.25 points or 0.51% to 24,139.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.30% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.77%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,547 shares rose and 1,119 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.17% to 19.51.

New Listing :

Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics were currently trading at Rs 1,546 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 14.35% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,352.

The stock was listed at Rs 1,510, reflecting a premium of 11.69% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 1,560.25 and a low of Rs 1,504.30. On the BSE, over 0.61 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 0.83% to 26,548.20. The index surged 3.10% in the past trading session.

Uno Minda (down 0.88%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.69%), Eicher Motors (down 0.58%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.52%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 0.35%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.33%), TVS Motor Company (down 0.23%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.08%) and Bharat Forge (down 0.01%) declined.

On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 3.33%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.60%) and Tube Investments of India (up 0.47%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

VIP Industries shed 0.92%. The company said that it has appointed Rahul Poddar as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), effective 11 March 2026, following the recommendations of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee.

NTPC Green Energy rose 1.18% after the company said that its arm, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared commercial operation of the third part capacity of 270 MW out of its 1,200 MW Khavda-II solar PV project in Gujarat.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

