Wednesday, August 26, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchBank Holiday TodayGold-Silver PriceHindustan Copper ShareIDBI ShareJio Tax ReliefUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Delhi Weather
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 24,300 level; consumer durables share decline

Nifty trades below 24,300 level; consumer durables share decline

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,300 level. Consumer durables shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 45.54 points or 0.06% to 77,613.77. The Nifty 50 index lost 66.05 points or 0.27% to 24,271.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.27% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,348 shares rose and 1,866 shares fell. A total of 238 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 0.84% to 40,487.35. The index rose 0.93% in the past trading session.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan, Hrithik, Hrithik vote, Rakesh Roshan, Rakesh, Rakesh vote, election, vote, voting

Rakesh Roshan's JVPD property fetches ₹5 lakh monthly rent in 3-year deal

stock market, asia stock markets, taiwan stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off day's high; PB Fintech, Ashok Leyland lead MidCap gains

Deloitte

Deloitte to pay $21.5 mn to settle US workplace discrimination claims

During his India visit, Navratil also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Nestlé's continued commitment to India

India leading Nestle growth across emerging markets: CEO Philipp Navratil

India GCC, global capability centres India, GCC closures, AI automation, IT services India, Nasscom GCC report, GCC layoffs, technology jobs India, artificial intelligence impact, enterprise AI, IT outsourcing, digital transformation, GCC strategy

Octave Intelligence opens GCC in Hyderabad, plans workforce expansion

Voltas (down 2.05%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.65%), Blue Star (down 1.53%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.49%), LG Electronics India (down 1.25%), PG Electroplast (down 1.11%), Havells India (down 0.61%), Titan Company (down 0.52%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.12%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.01% to 6.854 compared with the previous session close of 6.851.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4400 compared with its close of 95.7000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.29% to Rs 1,62,403.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 98.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.06% to 4.642.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement fell $2.67 or 3.01% to $85.91 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Advait Energy Transitions rallied 3.84% after the company announced that it has received a turnkey contract worth Rs 134.62 crore from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MPPTCL).

Kuantum Papers rose 0.20%. The company announced the successful restart of Paper Machine-3 (PM3) at its manufacturing facility in Saila Khurd, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on 26 August 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPIGreen achieves highest energized capacity of 630+ MW DC in Jun-Aug quarter

KPIGreen achieves highest energized capacity of 630+ MW DC in Jun-Aug quarter

Zydus Lifesciences incorporates WoS in Gift City

Zydus Lifesciences incorporates WoS in Gift City

Cyient receives CCI approval for acquisition of Tao Digital Solutions Inc.

Cyient receives CCI approval for acquisition of Tao Digital Solutions Inc.

Jain Resource Recycling to acquire shares of Jain Ikon on conversion of loan

Jain Resource Recycling to acquire shares of Jain Ikon on conversion of loan

Park Medi World to set up 550-bed speciality hospital in Prayagraj

Park Medi World to set up 550-bed speciality hospital in Prayagraj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST