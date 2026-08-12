Nifty trades below 24,300 level; FMCG shares underpressure

The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in afternoon trade amid weighed down by selling pressure in index heavyweight stocks. Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of the release of domestic inflation data (CPI) later today, which is expected to provide further cues on the interest-rate outlook and broader market direction. Market participants continued to assess a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, with stock- and sector-specific movements remaining in focus amid the ongoing earnings season.

The Nifty hovered below the 24,300 level, while sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil prices and developments on the global geopolitical front for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.

FMCG shares extended losess for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 545.70 points or 0.70% to 77,608.55. The Nifty 50 index fell 175.90 points or 0.72% to 24,295.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.34% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.32%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,694 shares rose and 2,535 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.97% to 48,315.80. The index dropped 2.26% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Consumer Products (down 10.29%), Patanjali Foods (down 2.58%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.96%), United Spirits (down 1.73%) and Dabur India (down 1.53%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Emami (down 1.21%), United Breweries (down 0.91%), Marico (down 0.78%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.53%) and ITC (down 0.38%).

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down down 0.06% to 6.775 as compared with the previous close of 6.799.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4100 compared with its close of 95.3600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.57% to Rs 1,54,640.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 99.75.

The United States 10-year bond yield lost 0.15% to 4.677.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement gained 34 cents or 0.38% to $89.25 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Concord Enviro Systems declined 2.93% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 175.69 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 41.19 crore in Q1 FY26. However, revenue from operations declined 16.65% YoY to Rs 853.47 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,023.92 crore in Q1 FY26.

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) tumbled 10.28% after the company announced that its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Sudhir Sitapati, has resigned from his position with effect from 11 August 2026.

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