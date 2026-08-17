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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 24,350; consumer durables share decline

Nifty trades below 24,350; consumer durables share decline

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,350 mark. Consumer durables shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 212.72 points or 0.27% to 77,797.27. The Nifty 50 index lost 37 points or 0.15% to 24,329.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.23% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.03%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,967 shares rose and 2,403 shares fell. A total of 252 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.09% to 40,575.20. The index jumped 1.21% in the past two trading sessions.

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Voltas (down 4.06%), LG Electronics India (down 2.86%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.85%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.31%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.72% to 6.811 compared with the previous session close of 6.762.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6150 compared with its close of 95.4200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.38% to Rs 1,55,095.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.26% to 99.42.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.28% to 4.683.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement jumped 34 cents or 0.38% to $88.86 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Schneider Electric Infrastructure tumbled 11.18% after the company reported 69.8% drop in net profit to Rs 12.4 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 41.2 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue rose by 4.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 651.4 crore during the period under review.

PTC Industries jumped 5.76% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.2 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher by 466.2% as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 5.2 crore posted in Q1 FY26.Total income increased by 83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 197.1 crore during the period under review.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST