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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 24,350 mark; media shares rally

Nifty trades below 24,350 mark; media shares rally

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in morning trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the weekly expiry of BSE derivatives contracts. Market participants are also assessing a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, with sector- and stock-specific movements remaining in focus amid the ongoing earnings season. Investors are also keeping a close watch on the progress of the monsoon, which remains an important factor for the broader economic outlook.

The Nifty traded below the 24,350 mark, while sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil prices, Gold and developments on the global geopolitical front for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.

 

Media shares jumped for the second consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 263.36 points or 0.34% to 77,715.88. The Nifty 50 index fell 106 points or 0.43% to 24,329.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.23%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,097 shares rose and 1,651 shares fell. A total of 252 shares were unchanged.

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Earnings Today:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.69%), Max Healthcare Institute(up 0.30%), Honasa Consumer(up 2.99%), Brainbees Solutions(up 1.03%), Ipca Laboratories(up 2.24%), Jubilant FoodWorks(down 2.02%), LG Electronics India(down 0.42%), Awfis Space Solutions(down 0.53%), Brigade Enterprises(down 1.21%) will declare their Q1 earnings report later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media Index advanced 1.06% to 1,585.75. The index rose 2.13% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Sun TV Network (up 5.27%), Saregama India (up 3.02%), Prime Focus (up 2.31%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.88%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.94%), PVR Inox (up 0.71%), Tips Music (up 0.71%), D B Corp (up 0.1%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Astral surged 7.08% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 48.21% YoY but declined 44.71% QoQ to Rs 120.20 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 15.93% YoY but declined 24.44% QoQ to Rs 1,578 crore in Q1 FY27.

Goodyear India fell 3.32% after the company reported 53.9% fall in net profit to Rs 6.51 crore despite an 18% increase in revenue to Rs 774.35 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST