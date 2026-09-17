Nifty trades near 23,290 mark; realty shares climb

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade as investors assessed the US Federal Reserves latest policy decision and its implications for global liquidity. The Feds 25-basis-point rate hike, which took the benchmark rate to 3.75%-4%, kept risk appetite subdued, while a stronger dollar continued to weigh on Asian currencies, including the rupee.

The Feds indication of another rate hike in 2026 is likely to keep investors cautious, particularly in rate-sensitive and foreign-portfolio-investment-driven segments. However, buying interest in select domestic sectors provided some support. The Nifty traded near 23,290 mark. Market participants are likely to track currency movements, US bond yields and foreign fund flows for further direction.

Realty shares jumped in the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sense advanced 154.55 points or 0.21% to 74,491. The Nifty 50 index rose 76.75 points or 0.31% to 23,289.30.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.56% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.76%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,508 shares rose and 1,229 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

New Listings:

Shares of Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions were currently trading at Rs 322.65 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.82% as compared with the issue price of Rs 339.

The stock debuted at Rs 332 on the BSE, a discount of 2.06% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 340.05 and a low of Rs 320.80. On the BSE, over 4.04 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Rentomojo were currently trading at Rs 500.90 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 23.99% as compared with the issue price of Rs 404.

The stock debuted at Rs 480 on the BSE, a premium of 18.81% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 526 and a low of Rs 480. On the BSE, over 22.42 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Steamhouse India were currently trading at Rs 98.03 at 10:33 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 21.02% as compared with the issue price of Rs 81.

The scrip was listed at 93, a premium of 14.781% ompared with initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 99.90 and a low of Rs 91.51. On the BSE, over 34.30 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) were currently trading at Rs 136.10 at 10:33 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.09% as compared with the issue price of Rs 139.

The scrip was listed at 113, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 140.95 and a low of Rs 132.40. On the BSE, over 10.19 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of LCC Projects were currently trading at Rs 173.20 at 10:33 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 18.63% as compared with the issue price of Rs 146.

The scrip was listed at 191.90, a premium of 31.44% compared with initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 191.90 and a low of Rs 172.75. On the BSE, over 23.67 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Kamtara Engineering were currently trading at Rs 351.95 at 10:33 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 38.56% as compared with the issue price of Rs 254.

The scrip was listed at 320, a premium of 25.98% compared with initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 351.95 and a low of Rs 320. On the BSE, over 14.02 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 0.99% to 830.40. The index advanced 1.98% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.37%), Anant Raj (up 1.33%), DLF (up 1.2%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.04%) and Sobha (up 1%), Lodha Developers (up 0.86%), Godrej Properties (up 0.63%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.61%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.13%) surged.

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