Nifty trades tad above 24,150; VIX slides 5.24%

The key equity benchmarks traded with major gains in the afternoon trade, supported by a sharp rally in IT stocks, a rebound in metal shares, and strength in the broader markets. Investor sentiment was further aided by easing crude oil prices amid ongoing Iran-US peace talks. However, market participants remained cautious, with volatility expected to stay elevated due to the weekly Sensex derivatives expiry. Nifty traded tad above the 24,150 mark. IT, consumer durables and realty shares advanced, while PSU bank shares declined.

At 13:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 432.75 points or 0.56% to 77,355.39. The Nifty 50 index rose 146.45 points or 0.61% to 24,152.30.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.55% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.70%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,430 shares rose and 1,696 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.24% to 12.55.

Economy

India's fiscal deficit reached Rs 1.62 lakh crore in the first two months of FY27 (through May), accounting for 9.6% of the full-year budget target, up sharply from 0.8% a year earlier. Total receipts stood at Rs 7.19 lakh crore, while expenditure was Rs 8.81 lakh crore. Revenue receipts came in at Rs 6.99 lakh crore, including Rs 3.48 lakh crore in tax revenue and Rs 3.51 lakh crore in non-tax revenue.

Gainers & Losers:

Infosys (up 5.38%), HCL Technologies (up 4.53%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.99%) and Tech Mahindra (up 3.64%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Larsen & Toubro (down 1.70%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.79%), Bharat Electronics (down 0.74%) and Bajaj Auto (down 0.63%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Force Motors added 3.14% after reporting a 23.50% increase in total sales to 3,568 units in June 2026, compared with 2,889 units in June 2025.

Bajaj Auto shed 0.67%. The company reported a 28% increase in total auto sales to 4,63,202 units in June 2026, compared with 3,60,806 units sold in June 2025.

United Drilling Tools rallied 3.33% after the company secured a repeat domestic order worth Rs 3.88 crore from Vedanta for the supply of tubings, pup joints and crossovers in the ordinary course of business.

Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.18%. The company reported a 19.28% jump in total sales to 2,00,390 units in June 2026 compared with 1,67,993 units in June 2025.

NMDC rose 1.77% after the company reported a 44.26% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore production to 5.15 million tonnes (MT) in June 2026, compared with 3.57 MT in June 2025.

Global Markets:

European stocks were largely flat on Thursday, as investors balanced hawkish commentary from global central bankers against regional economic indicators, while awaiting a critical U.S. jobs report due later this week.

Asian markets traded mixed as caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. employment data, which could provide fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. The muted sentiment followed overnight losses on Wall Street.

South Korea's Kospi led losses across Asian markets, plunging 7.36%, triggering a five-minute trading halt by the Korea Exchange after the benchmark breached the circuit-breaker threshold amid heightened market volatility.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average scaled to a record high before cooling on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq Composite struggled amid declines in chipmakers.

The 30-stock average lost 13.96 points, or 0.03%, to close at 52,305.24. The S&P 500 dropped 0.22%, ending at 7,483.23. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.66% to 26,040.03.

The tech-heavy index fell as investors dumped semiconductor names, taking profit after the swath of stocks surged more than 80% in the first half of 2026. Micron tumbled more than 10%, although its still up more than 260% in the year to date. Sandisk also shed over 10%, but the stock is still toting an advance of more than 750% in 2026. Nvidia and Broadcom also fell roughly 1% and 2%, respectively, in the session.

Wall Street is now looking ahead to the June jobs report. As per media reports, the US economy is expected to have added 115,000 jobs last month.

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