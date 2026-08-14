Nihar Info Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.75% to Rs 3.51 crore

Nihar Info Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.75% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.512.081.144.8100.0600.0600.06

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