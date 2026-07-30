NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 710.46 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 17.18% to Rs 157.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 710.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 590.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.710.46590.3596.8697.32158.88141.10157.25139.51157.25134.20

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