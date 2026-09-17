NIIT and SPJIMR launch Professional Certificate in FinTech Operations

NIIT, a leading skills and talent development corporation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) have announced the launch of a Professional Certificate in FinTech Operations, designed to prepare students, graduates and early-career professionals for roles in India's digital financial services ecosystem. SPJIMR is one of India's leading business schools, ranked #26 globally and #2 in India by the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking.

The Professional Certificate is designed for final-year students and graduates from Commerce, Finance and Management backgrounds. Early career professionals working in BFSI domains can also enrol to build modern financial-services skills and strengthen their understanding of technology-enabled finance. The program offers a non-coding pathway into FinTech and digital financial services roles, emphasizing technology fluency without requiring learners to code. Participants learn to use APIs, AI tools and FinTech platforms from a business and operations perspective.

The launch comes amid a broader transformation of financial services, with emerging technologies such as AI increasingly reshaping operations, risk, compliance and customer experience. These shifts were a key focus at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, which examined the impact of technologies including Agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum computing on the future of finance.

The curriculum is mapped to roles across FinTech and BFSI, including payments operations, KYC/AML, credit operations, digital banking, transaction monitoring, compliance, business analysis and product operations. Participants will work on practical projects in KYC onboarding, payment reconciliation and loan processing, with capstone tracks in operations excellence, product support and business analysis.