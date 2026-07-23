NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 16.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.20% to Rs 565.08 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 16.45% to Rs 57.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.20% to Rs 565.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 451.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.565.08451.3516.4520.03100.6897.4179.2279.3057.4149.30

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