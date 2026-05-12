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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 58.27% in the March 2026 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 58.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 22.23% to Rs 525.22 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 58.27% to Rs 77.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 525.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.89% to Rs 247.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 1951.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1653.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales525.22429.71 22 1951.981653.26 18 OPM %16.6718.65 -18.8121.49 - PBDT85.9486.74 -1 380.34379.37 0 PBT65.4070.04 -7 303.96317.47 -4 NP77.1148.72 58 247.72227.50 9

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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