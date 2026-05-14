NIIT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.59% to Rs 99.74 crore

Net loss of NIIT reported to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 99.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.55% to Rs 5.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 390.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 357.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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