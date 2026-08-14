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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 37.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 37.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 50.57% to Rs 188.59 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 37.08% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 188.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales188.59125.25 51 OPM %6.818.10 -PBDT11.458.44 36 PBT9.576.44 49 NP7.325.34 37

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST