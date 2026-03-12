Nikkei falls as rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment
Sector performance was largely negative, with most of the Tokyo Stock Exchanges industry sub-indexes ending lower. Real estate stocks were the worst performers, while mining shares gained as higher commodity prices supported the sector.
Technology stocks also declined, with Advantest, SoftBank Group and Tokyo Electron posting losses.
However, some stocks bucked the broader trend. Kyoto Financial Group surged after raising its annual profit outlook, while heavy machinery makers Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries advanced more than 3 percent.
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST