Nikkei hits record high as tech rally and ceasefire hopes boost sentiment
Reports suggest the United States and Iran may extend their two-week ceasefire to allow more time for peace talks, even as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed due to a dual blockade.
Japanese stocks also tracked strong gains on Wall Street, where solid bank earnings and renewed interest in technology shares lifted markets.
Technology and AI-related stocks led the rally, with gains in SoftBank Group (up 5.1%), Kioxia Holdings (up 4.5%), and Fujikura (up 4.7%).
Daikin Industries surged 9.1% after Elliott Investment Management revealed a stake in the company and pushed for changes to improve shareholder value.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST