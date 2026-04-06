Nikkei rises as hopes for Middle East truce lift sentiment

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.55% to close at 53,413 on Monday, extending gains from the previous session as investors grew cautiously hopeful about a possible ceasefire in the Middle East. Reports suggest the US, Iran, and regional mediators are working on a 45-day truce that could lead to a longer-term solution. This comes after President Donald Trump set a new deadline for Iran and stepped up warnings about potential strikes on key infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

Japan remains vulnerable to any disruption in oil supplies because it depends heavily on imports from the Middle East. In response, authorities have started using emergency reserves and are exploring alternative energy sources.

Among the top gainers were Kioxia Holdings, Furukawa Electric, Lasertec, Advantest, and Disco Corp, all posting solid gains.