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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales decline 19.87% to Rs 74.20 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 25.78% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.87% to Rs 74.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales74.2092.60 -20 OPM %10.089.51 -PBDT10.7611.60 -7 PBT10.3511.19 -8 NP8.446.71 26

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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