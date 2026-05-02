Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.55% to Rs 81.04 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 9.14% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.55% to Rs 81.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.61% to Rs 23.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.72% to Rs 322.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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