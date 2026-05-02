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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales decline 28.55% to Rs 81.04 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 9.14% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.55% to Rs 81.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.61% to Rs 23.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.72% to Rs 322.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales81.04113.42 -29 322.71246.88 31 OPM %10.456.26 -10.028.96 - PBDT10.5110.17 3 42.5333.49 27 PBT10.119.78 3 40.9132.08 28 NP5.855.36 9 23.2920.50 14

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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