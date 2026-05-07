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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 25.25% to Rs 49.80 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces rose 94.92% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.25% to Rs 49.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.75% to Rs 28.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.24% to Rs 185.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.8039.76 25 185.02135.80 36 OPM %34.9425.43 -31.0224.40 - PBDT13.407.65 75 45.3525.64 77 PBT12.026.34 90 39.8920.47 95 NP9.204.72 95 28.5414.73 94

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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