Monday, April 20, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net Loss of Nilachal Refractories reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.32% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.490.36 36 1.580.95 66 OPM %-106.12-5530.56 --303.80-2260.00 - PBDT-0.29-19.87 99 -4.37-21.57 80 PBT-0.43-19.99 98 -4.92-22.11 78 NP-0.36-19.94 98 -4.85-22.02 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Punctual Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Punctual Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for equities as US-Iran tensions escalate

GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for equities as US-Iran tensions escalate

Stock Alert: ICICI bank, HDFC bank, Jio Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma

Stock Alert: ICICI bank, HDFC bank, Jio Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to WatchYes Bank Q4 ResultsICICI Bank Q4 ResultsHCLTech Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 ResultsIMD Heatwave AlertQ4 Results TodayInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance