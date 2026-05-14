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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 21.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 21.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 965.18 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal rose 21.65% to Rs 41.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 965.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 894.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.60% to Rs 115.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 3778.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3312.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales965.18894.01 8 3778.063312.74 14 OPM %9.949.53 -8.708.52 - PBDT91.3277.31 18 309.24260.91 19 PBT53.9446.22 17 166.95140.79 19 NP41.5234.13 22 115.58106.43 9

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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