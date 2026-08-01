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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 59.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 59.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 7.18% to Rs 819.73 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal rose 59.58% to Rs 24.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 819.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 883.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales819.73883.14 -7 OPM %9.116.57 -PBDT72.0253.15 36 PBT33.5219.53 72 NP24.3215.24 60

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST