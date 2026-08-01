Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 59.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.18% to Rs 819.73 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal rose 59.58% to Rs 24.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 819.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 883.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.819.73883.149.116.5772.0253.1533.5219.5324.3215.24

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