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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Sales decline 24.62% to Rs 2.94 crore

Net Loss of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 28.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.62% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.943.90 -25 OPM %-400.68-1211.03 -PBDT4.16-48.18 LP PBT3.63-48.51 LP NP-0.52-28.79 98

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST