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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nimbus Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nimbus Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales rise 1800.00% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 25.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1800.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.380.02 1800 1.471.51 -3 OPM %-2715.79-82550.00 --3408.84-2886.09 - PBDT26.17-18.42 LP -10.88-10.01 -9 PBT26.08-18.46 LP -11.11-10.19 -9 NP25.48-17.22 LP -12.13-12.75 5

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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