NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 18.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.51% to Rs 46.37 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 18.91% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.51% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.62% to Rs 32.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 170.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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