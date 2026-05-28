NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 18.91% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.51% to Rs 46.37 croreNet profit of NINtec Systems rose 18.91% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.51% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.62% to Rs 32.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 170.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.3737.85 23 170.17139.80 22 OPM %30.0822.01 -25.6723.53 - PBDT12.5210.33 21 45.3337.06 22 PBT11.879.69 22 42.8134.99 22 NP8.747.35 19 32.0126.32 22
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:23 AM IST