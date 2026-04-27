Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 28.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 738.73 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 28.84% to Rs 384.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 298.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 738.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 566.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.89% to Rs 1529.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1286.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 2708.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2230.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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