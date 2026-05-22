Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit declines 33.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 135.86 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals declined 33.29% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 135.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.19% to Rs 21.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 542.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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