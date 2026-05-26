Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.00% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 30.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.00% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.90% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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