Nirbhay Colours India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.47% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Nirbhay Colours India reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.47% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 214.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.80% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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