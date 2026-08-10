Nirlon standalone net profit rises 18.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.26% to Rs 168.31 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 18.78% to Rs 69.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 168.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.168.31163.0076.7578.40107.26103.9493.3190.1669.3858.41

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