Nirlon standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.18% to Rs 170.94 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 31.85% to Rs 70.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 170.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.57% to Rs 345.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 669.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

170.94158.02669.17636.0777.4277.8477.8979.06109.7397.37427.53394.7495.5583.91371.95338.4170.5953.54345.98218.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News