Nirlon standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.18% to Rs 170.94 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 31.85% to Rs 70.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 170.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.57% to Rs 345.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 669.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales170.94158.02 8 669.17636.07 5 OPM %77.4277.84 -77.8979.06 - PBDT109.7397.37 13 427.53394.74 8 PBT95.5583.91 14 371.95338.41 10 NP70.5953.54 32 345.98218.19 59
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:08 PM IST