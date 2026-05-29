Nirma reports standalone net loss of Rs 406.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.72% to Rs 1919.01 crore

Net loss of Nirma reported to Rs 406.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 284.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 1919.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1749.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 84.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2096.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 7091.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7072.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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