Nirma standalone net profit rises 64.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.76% to Rs 2251.52 crore

Net profit of Nirma rose 64.44% to Rs 271.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 165.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.76% to Rs 2251.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1790.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2251.521790.2923.5019.51472.43282.04395.86231.04271.32165.00

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