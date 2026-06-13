Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 2365.28% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 126.66 croreNet profit of Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt rose 2365.28% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 126.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.06% to Rs 62.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 486.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 493.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales126.66106.73 19 486.61493.68 -1 OPM %34.8824.25 -35.7036.29 - PBDT25.7310.27 151 101.78118.75 -14 PBT20.444.98 310 82.89104.11 -20 NP17.750.72 2365 62.4674.41 -16
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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST