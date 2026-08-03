Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 130.47 crore

Net profit of Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt rose 57.97% to Rs 23.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 130.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.130.47118.9442.4533.9435.3324.6731.6320.6423.6014.94

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