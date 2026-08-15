NIS Management consolidated net profit rises 35.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 114.49 crore

Net profit of NIS Management rose 35.59% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 114.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.114.4999.387.226.407.194.966.604.376.404.72

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