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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIS Management receives mandate for training rural youth from Govt. of West Bengal

NIS Management receives mandate for training rural youth from Govt. of West Bengal

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
NIS Management has been awarded a work order of Rs 1.50 crore by Department of Technical Education Training & Skill Development, Government of West Bengal for undertaking the training of 210 rural youth and facilitating the placement of 150 rural youth in the state of West Bengal under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) project.
 

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 3:50 PM IST