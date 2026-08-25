NIS Management receives SBI SME Rhodium status

NIS Management has been accorded the SME Rhodium status, being the highest status under the SBI SME Star Rating Programme, by the State Bank of India (SBI).

The Company has been accorded this recognition among over 23 lakh MSME customers of SBI, in appreciation of its valued and longstanding partnership with SBI, consistent banking track record, sound financial discipline and continued engagement with bank.

As an SME Rhodium customer, the Company will be eligible for a range of relationship benefits under the applicable programme guidelines, including additional concession in interest rates, enhanced concessions within approved parameters and applicable floor rates, complimentary onboarding to SBI Wealth under the corresponding category, priority consideration for eligible business banking requests including fresh credit facilities and enhancements and access to tailored financial solutions aligned with the Company's evolving business requirements.