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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIS Management reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

NIS Management reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 116.59 crore

Net loss of NIS Management reported to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 116.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 18.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 433.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 402.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales116.59103.00 13 433.40402.17 8 OPM %8.297.75 -6.986.65 - PBDT8.366.55 28 24.1421.10 14 PBT7.665.85 31 21.6218.80 15 NP-14.046.01 PL -1.8518.67 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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