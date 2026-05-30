NIS Management reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 116.59 croreNet loss of NIS Management reported to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 116.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 18.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 433.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 402.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales116.59103.00 13 433.40402.17 8 OPM %8.297.75 -6.986.65 - PBDT8.366.55 28 24.1421.10 14 PBT7.665.85 31 21.6218.80 15 NP-14.046.01 PL -1.8518.67 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 173.26% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:38 PM IST