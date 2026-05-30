NIS Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 110.27 crore

Net loss of NIS Management reported to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 110.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 411.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 373.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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