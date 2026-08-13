Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nisus Finance Services Co consolidated net profit declines 30.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Nisus Finance Services Co consolidated net profit declines 30.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Sales rise 551.37% to Rs 184.99 crore

Net profit of Nisus Finance Services Co declined 30.20% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 551.37% to Rs 184.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales184.9928.40 551 OPM %17.3375.18 -PBDT24.1621.35 13 PBT15.5120.02 -23 NP11.2816.16 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Secmark Consultancy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Secmark Consultancy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Atal Realtech consolidated net profit rises 51.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Atal Realtech consolidated net profit rises 51.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 108.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 108.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:49 AM IST