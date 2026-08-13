Nisus Finance Services Co consolidated net profit declines 30.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 551.37% to Rs 184.99 crore

Net profit of Nisus Finance Services Co declined 30.20% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 551.37% to Rs 184.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.184.9928.4017.3375.1824.1621.3515.5120.0211.2816.16

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