Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUS Visa Applications PausedLumino Industries IPONepal Flood ReasonHighest FD RatesTATA Power ShareDevyani sharesWeather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitco enters JV with The House of Abhinandan Lodha

Nitco enters JV with The House of Abhinandan Lodha

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

For development of 40-acre premium mixed-use project in Alibaug

NITCO has entered into a joint venture with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to develop a 40 acre premium mixed-use project in Alibaug, with the development expected to generate approximately Rs 4,500 crore in revenue over five years.

This joint venture has been formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NITCO and its wholly owned subsidiary NITCO Realties, and HoABL through its wholly owned subsidiary, HoABL Impactum Land, for the development of land parcels in Thal and Lonare villages in Alibaug.

The development is expected to comprise premium multi development project, with luxury apartments and townhouses, complemented by curated amenities and hospitality offerings. A boutique hotel is also proposed as part of the broader development. NITCO's share from the proposed development is expected to be approximately Rs 1,500 crore over a period of five years.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US stocks turn marginally lower in cautious trades

US stocks turn marginally lower in cautious trades

ACME Solar secures Rs 1,571-cr funding for 300 MW Rajasthan project

ACME Solar secures Rs 1,571-cr funding for 300 MW Rajasthan project

Volumes spurt at The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

ICICI Prudential AMC slips as promoter moves to trim 2% stake

ICICI Prudential AMC slips as promoter moves to trim 2% stake

NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Growth 50 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Growth 50 Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST