Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.33% to Rs 114.74 crore

Net loss of Nitco reported to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 47.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.33% to Rs 114.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 149.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.114.74149.66-7.1433.16-8.1950.56-10.3347.46-10.2747.53

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