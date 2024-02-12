Sensex (    %)
                        
Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 28.85% to Rs 79.77 crore
Net Loss of Nitco reported to Rs 43.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 34.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.85% to Rs 79.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 112.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales79.77112.11 -29 OPM %-17.73-2.06 -PBDT-37.81-20.63 -83 PBT-45.15-28.04 -61 NP-43.62-34.47 -27
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

