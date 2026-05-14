Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.13% to Rs 151.09 crore

Net Loss of Nitco reported to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.13% to Rs 151.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 28.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 741.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.20% to Rs 479.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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