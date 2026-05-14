Nitco tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 8 cr

Nitco declined 2.17% to Rs 100 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7.78 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total revenue from operations jumped 62.85% to Rs 152.32 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 93.53 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 7.76 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 2.89 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased by 162.40% YoY to Rs 162.40 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 32.05 crore (up 141.70% YoY) during the quarter.

On segmentwise, revenue from tiles and other related products surged 54.39% year-on-year to Rs 151.74 crore, while revenue from the real estate segment declined 19.71% YoY to Rs 0.57 crore in Q4 FY26x .

NITCO makes designer tiles. Its product ranges from ceramic tiles, mosaic tiles, vitrified tiles, vitrified flooring, and marble.

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