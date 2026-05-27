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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 10.24% to Rs 34.63 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings declined 28.57% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.24% to Rs 34.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.34% to Rs 10.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 147.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.6338.58 -10 147.09150.57 -2 OPM %10.868.81 -9.0810.20 - PBDT3.163.85 -18 16.7118.83 -11 PBT2.563.33 -23 14.4016.76 -14 NP1.752.45 -29 10.6312.41 -14

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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