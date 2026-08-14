Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 53.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 27.47 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings declined 53.06% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.4735.756.0815.444.048.003.427.452.685.71

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